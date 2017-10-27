HALLOWEEN

Find your way out of these Bay Area Halloween mazes

If you're still looking for something to do this Halloween weekend, get lost with your friends and family inside one of these Bay Area mazes.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Watch the video above for an aerial view of two of the twistiest mazes in the Bay Area.

LIST: San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017

Click here for more information about Arata's Pumpkin Farm's Minotaur's Labyrinth Hay Maze and click here for information about Petaluma Pumpkin Patch's A'mazing Corn Maze.

Click here for more stories about Halloween.
