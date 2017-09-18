SOCIETY

Corona firefighters hit the treadmill in full gear to fight cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Corona firefighters are logging 24 hours on the treadmill in full gear to raise funds for St. Jude's fight against cancer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. --
Firefighters are logging lots of time on the treadmill in Corona this weekend, in full gear.

They're supporting El Segundo firefighter Jose Zambrano - nicknamed "Fireman Joe" - in the 24-hour treadmill challenge.

This is his latest effort to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Proceeds will help in the fight against childhood cancer.

He's been taking on these challenges for a few years now, after a friend lost his daughter to cancer.

The fundraiser ran through 6 p.m. Sunday at the UFC gym in Corona.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfirefighterscancerfundraisercharityhealthhealth careLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hispanic Heritage Month
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Hispanic roundtable
Teens experience prom night at East Bay medical center
Volunteers clean up California's coast
More Society
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Monday
Hurricane Maria nearing already battered Caribbean Islands
Trump's week anchored by speech to UN general assembly
2 San Leandro police officers run over during alleged theft
3 dead, 15 hurt when MTA bus, charter bus collide in Queens
Cal 'Free Speech Week' in jeopardy
Marines present $10,000 check to comrade whose U-Haul was stolen
BART passenger says someone tried to rob her with note
Show More
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Hispanic roundtable
Marshawn Lynch runs for TD in Raiders' 45-20 win over Jets
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
Friends, family of woman found dead in hotel freezer demand federal investigation
More News
Top Video
2 San Leandro police officers run over during alleged theft
Cal 'Free Speech Week' in jeopardy
Marines present $10,000 check to comrade whose U-Haul was stolen
Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Hayward after Hurricane Harvey
More Video