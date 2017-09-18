Firefighters are logging lots of time on the treadmill in Corona this weekend, in full gear.They're supporting El Segundo firefighter Jose Zambrano - nicknamed "Fireman Joe" - in the 24-hour treadmill challenge.This is his latest effort to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Proceeds will help in the fight against childhood cancer.He's been taking on these challenges for a few years now, after a friend lost his daughter to cancer.The fundraiser ran through 6 p.m. Sunday at the UFC gym in Corona.