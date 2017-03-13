SOCIETY

Flower art exhibit to go on display at San Francisco's de Young Museum

Over 100 designers are working to set up colorful flower displays for the annual Bouquets to Art exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Spring is in the air, especially inside a Bay Area museum where artists have been working to set up colorful displays for the annual Bouquets to Art exhibit at the de Young Museum.

At least 125 designers have been creating pieces using flowers and inspiration from the artwork in the museum.


"Some of them are literal, and some of them are not at all. They are just abstract ideas and some they just use the colors," Bouquets to Art Committee spokesperson Lisa Harris said.

"This piece represents the winter of Japan, all bare branches, snow falling and the crane flying," San Francisco floral designer Tuan Tran said.

Tran folded 1,000 origami cranes for his design.

The Bouquets to Art exhibit is a huge fundraiser for the fine arts museums.

It opens Tuesday, March 14, 2017 through Sunday, March 19, 2017 .

Click here for more information.
