SOCIETY

Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health, according to spokesperson

EMBED </>More Videos

Family spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is suffering from failing health. (KGO)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, according to a family spokesperson.

Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that the former first lady is in comfort care at home.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," McGrath said. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, served as first lady during his presidency from 1989 to 1993. The couple have been a fixture in the Houston community during their retirement years.

RELATED: George H. W. and Barbara Bush receives Mensch Award for service to Jewish community

Barbara is currently the nation's oldest living First Lady.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushTexas
SOCIETY
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Benicia parents concerned by racist undertones of 'La Migra' game
Is 'La Migra' a game? It is in Benicia
San Francisco mural named top tourist destination
More Society
Top Stories
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball'
CHP officer sees shots fired from passing vehicle in Richmond
Protesters rally in San Francisco over Syria airstrikes
Sheriff: Body found after California family's SUV went into river
AccuWeather forecast for Sunday
Arkansas couple's trip through a tornado caught on video
Members of Congress react to US strike on Syria
Show More
Warriors beat Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
Body found in Russian River in Geyserville
Suspect arrested after San Francisco hit-and-run
Kane-led Sharks aim for 2-0 series lead vs. Ducks
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
More News