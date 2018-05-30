Four hot live shows in San Francisco this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Rafiq Bhatia at Cafe du Nord
Tonight: New York composer and guitarist Rafiq Bhatia presents his debut album as a producer, "Breaking English," at Cafe du Nord.
The avant-garde jazz artist is known for transcending the traditional boundaries of jazz by infusing elements from hip-hop and electronic music into his compositions. Through "Breaking English," the first-generation American and son of Muslim immigrants seeks to preconceived notions of "how much can be said without a word--and, for that matter, who can say it."
When: Wednesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Saweetie at Mezzanine
Bay Area native and Los Angeles resident Saweetie brings her freestyle beats to Mezzanine this Friday night. The rapper has gained a following over the past year by posting snappy videos of herself rapping over classic hits like Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents," and Khia's "My Neck, My Back."
Also on the night's lineup: local rap party DJ Candy Rain; the bass heavy, audio-visual experience 120 Minutes; S4NtA_Mu3rTE, who combines trap rap, bass and pop music with snippets of art and performance to provide social commentary; and San Francisco-based experimental DJ and producer ChaunceyCC.
When: Friday, June 1, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
J'Adore at Temple Nightclub
Catch J'Adore at Temple Nightclub this Friday night. The internationally touring DJ from Denver offers energetic performances that focus on helping you adore your life through music. Expect to dance the night away to a range of dirty beats that offer a surprisingly dark, futuristic and atmospheric feel.
When: Friday, June 1, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
DARIUS + KARTELL at 1015 FOLSOM
DJ Darius at 1015 Folsom
Another solid option for Friday night revelers: DJ Darius at 1015 Folsom. The French artist was an inaugural player in the recent house music movement and has quickly gained popularity around the world. Expect a party full of underground house beats infused with uplifting notes of disco and funk.
When: Friday, June 1, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 3 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets