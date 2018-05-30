SOCIETY

Four hot live shows in San Francisco this week

Photo: Temple Nightclub/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, you're in for a treat; from an Instagram-famous rapper returning to her old stomping grounds to two internationally touring DJs, here are four local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Rafiq Bhatia at Cafe du Nord





Tonight: New York composer and guitarist Rafiq Bhatia presents his debut album as a producer, "Breaking English," at Cafe du Nord.

The avant-garde jazz artist is known for transcending the traditional boundaries of jazz by infusing elements from hip-hop and electronic music into his compositions. Through "Breaking English," the first-generation American and son of Muslim immigrants seeks to preconceived notions of "how much can be said without a word--and, for that matter, who can say it."

When: Wednesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.
Saweetie at Mezzanine




Bay Area native and Los Angeles resident Saweetie brings her freestyle beats to Mezzanine this Friday night. The rapper has gained a following over the past year by posting snappy videos of herself rapping over classic hits like Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents," and Khia's "My Neck, My Back."

Also on the night's lineup: local rap party DJ Candy Rain; the bass heavy, audio-visual experience 120 Minutes; S4NtA_Mu3rTE, who combines trap rap, bass and pop music with snippets of art and performance to provide social commentary; and San Francisco-based experimental DJ and producer ChaunceyCC.

When: Friday, June 1, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 2 a.m.
J'Adore at Temple Nightclub





Catch J'Adore at Temple Nightclub this Friday night. The internationally touring DJ from Denver offers energetic performances that focus on helping you adore your life through music. Expect to dance the night away to a range of dirty beats that offer a surprisingly dark, futuristic and atmospheric feel.

When: Friday, June 1, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 2 a.m.
DARIUS + KARTELL at 1015 FOLSOM


DJ Darius at 1015 Folsom





Another solid option for Friday night revelers: DJ Darius at 1015 Folsom. The French artist was an inaugural player in the recent house music movement and has quickly gained popularity around the world. Expect a party full of underground house beats infused with uplifting notes of disco and funk.

When: Friday, June 1, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 2, 3 a.m.
