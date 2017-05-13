My favorite #animal encounter moments at @conservationamb fundraiser in #portolavalley! Loved learning about how we can help! pic.twitter.com/0mwXYGYtTd — Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) May 14, 2017

One of us is thrilled and one of us is chill. Which is which? #RosietheElephant #trunkshow TON of fun at fundraiser 4 @conservationamb pic.twitter.com/ouHswyIi94 — Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) May 14, 2017

Permanently disabled, abandoned, and displaced animals in need of a home took the spotlight during a fundraiser Saturday in San Mateo County.The fundraiser was held in a home in Portola Valley with 50 wild animals ranging from elephants to alligators. The money raised went to Conservation Ambassadors, a rescue group that takes animals to schools and deals with what they call a "nature deficit disorder.""Kids are not going out and catching worms and crawdads and things in the stream. They're inside, and we're often the only chance they get to make a connection with nature, and it's amazing when they get to see the animals up close and meet them," David Jackson with Conservation Ambassadors said.Conservation ambassadors also have two zoos - one in Paso Robles, and the other in Weimar near Auburn.