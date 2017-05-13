ANIMALS

Animal Ambassadors raise money for rescued wild animals in Portola Valley

A pair of parrots are seen perched above a fundraiser in Portola Valley, Calif. on Saturday, May 13, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Permanently disabled, abandoned, and displaced animals in need of a home took the spotlight during a fundraiser Saturday in San Mateo County.

The fundraiser was held in a home in Portola Valley with 50 wild animals ranging from elephants to alligators. The money raised went to Conservation Ambassadors, a rescue group that takes animals to schools and deals with what they call a "nature deficit disorder."

"Kids are not going out and catching worms and crawdads and things in the stream. They're inside, and we're often the only chance they get to make a connection with nature, and it's amazing when they get to see the animals up close and meet them," David Jackson with Conservation Ambassadors said.

Conservation ambassadors also have two zoos - one in Paso Robles, and the other in Weimar near Auburn.
