GAY RIGHTS

Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Man claims florist wouldn't provide services for his gay wedding. (KTRK)

INDIANA --
An Indiana man says he was denied service at a flower shop because he's marrying another man.

Last Thursday, Elliott posted on Facebook that he tried to buy flowers for his upcoming wedding.

He says the conversation with the store owner changed when he told her he was marrying a man.

RELATED: Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online

Elliott says she then told him she couldn't help him because she was going on vacation. Elliott says he's not mad about it.

"Everybody has their beliefs, and you can believe whatever you want to believe, but if you're working for the public and in the public, you should be able to set those aside for the public and for your job," Elliott said.

The flower shop hasn't commented. Indiana shops legally don't have to provide services against their religious beliefs, but the law also says these business can't discriminate against the LGBT community.

For more stories, photos, and video on the LGBT community, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygay marriageu.s. & worldgay rightslgbtdiscriminationweddinglgbtqIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAY RIGHTS
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather
VIDEO: San Francisco Pride Parade participants march down Market Street
More gay rights
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News