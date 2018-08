Get help with bullying and teen mental health

Bullying Prevention Resources:

Take Action: Send us resources Bullying, violence at home or in the workplace, school safety, human rights. We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate some of the biggest challenges in our communities and to also find an ally and get help. These lists will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, here's how you can make a suggestion. Enter name: Email address: Daytime phone: City, State Zip: Comments:

The Bay Area is a place with a rich history of diversity, open-mindedness, and acceptance. Each and every one of us has the power to keep that legacy going by passing it on to the young people we love and care for. That's why ABC7 encourages everyone to "Choose Kindness" Where You Live no matter what age you are.Let's lead by example and show young people that there is no tolerance for bullying in the Bay Area. Let's teach kids to be respectful of others no matter what they look like or where they come from.We know this isn't always an easy task, so we've put together some resources at the end of this article to help you out.We also know that so many things can change when people share what they've been through. So we've called on some of our good friends and neighbors to share their stories and offer insights on how to make things better. We all have the power to stop bullying but none of us can do it alone. Remember to support one another and always, "Choose Kindness". This list will keep growing , so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.Girls Inc. of Alameda County(510) 357-5515510 16th Street, Oakland, CA 94612Crisis Support Services of Alameda County: 24-hour crisis line1-800-309-2131The California Youth Crisis Line24 hour : 1-800-843-5200Phone: (916) 514-4464STOMP Out Bullying877 602 8559No BullyPhone: 415-767-0070Address: 1012 Torney Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129Committee for Children800-634-4449info@cfchildren.orgParent's Place415-359-2443 (San Francisco)650-688-3040 (Peninsula)415-491-7959 (Marin)707-303-1520 (Sonoma County)Kidpower(800) 467-6997Violence Prevention Program1400 Parkmoor Avenue, Suite 120 BSan Jose, CA 95126Phone: (408) 793-2700Fax: (408) 793-2731YMCA Anti-Bullying ResourcesProject Cornerstone80 Saratoga Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95051Phone: 408-351-6482StopBullying.govThe School Bully Can Take A Toll On Your Child's Mental Health:Social Media Cyber-bullying: Online Safety and Security Tips for Children, Teens and Young Adults:EMQ Child/Adolescent Mobile Crisis Program24- hour: 408-379-9085 1-877-412-747424-hour, mobile crisis intervention service for Santa Clara Country children and adolescents under age 18 in acute psychological crisis. It provides multilingual (Spanish, Vietnamese, Hindi, Farsi, French, Telegu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, American Sign Language, Hebrew, and German), community-based intervention, evaluation, and links children and families with other community agencies for long term care and assistance.Contact Cares Teen Crisis Line408-850-6140Bill Willson Center's health, relationship, crisis, and information referral line for teens and young adults. This is a dispatch service that connects the caller directly to needed services, including emergency treatment and transitional housing.24 hour Teen Hotline*650-579-0353National Youth Crisis Hotline800-448-3000The National School Safety Center805 373 9977Social Advocates for Youth24 hour emergency hotline : (888) 729-0012Phone: (707) 544-32992447 Summerfield Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95405National Youth Crisis Hotline(800) 442-HOPE (4673)Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit800-746-8181