Get help with bullying and teen mental health

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area is a place with a rich history of diversity, open-mindedness, and acceptance. Each and every one of us has the power to keep that legacy going by passing it on to the young people we love and care for. That's why ABC7 encourages everyone to "Choose Kindness" Where You Live no matter what age you are.
Let's lead by example and show young people that there is no tolerance for bullying in the Bay Area. Let's teach kids to be respectful of others no matter what they look like or where they come from.
We know this isn't always an easy task, so we've put together some resources at the end of this article to help you out.
We also know that so many things can change when people share what they've been through. So we've called on some of our good friends and neighbors to share their stories and offer insights on how to make things better. We all have the power to stop bullying but none of us can do it alone. Remember to support one another and always, "Choose Kindness".
Bullying can take a toll on teen mental health. If you or your loved ones are dealing with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, click here for some organizations that offer help and hope.
This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.
Bullying Prevention Resources:
Alameda
Girls Inc. of Alameda County
(510) 357-5515
510 16th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
info@girlsinc-alameda.org
https://girlsinc-alameda.org/our-story/
Crisis Support Services of Alameda County: 24-hour crisis line
1-800-309-2131
http://www.crisissupport.org/
The California Youth Crisis Line
24 hour : 1-800-843-5200
Phone: (916) 514-4464
info@calyouth.org
San Francisco
STOMP Out Bullying
877 602 8559
http://www.stompoutbullying.org/index.php/information-and-resources/
No Bully
Phone: 415-767-0070
Address: 1012 Torney Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129
https://www.nobully.org/
Committee for Children
800-634-4449
info@cfchildren.org
http://www.cfchildren.org/programs/bullying-prevention/
http://www.cfchildren.org/wp-content/uploads/programs/docs/sel-bullying-paper.pdf
Parent's Place
415-359-2443 (San Francisco)
650-688-3040 (Peninsula)
415-491-7959 (Marin)
707-303-1520 (Sonoma County)
https://parentsplace.jfcs.org/find-help/learn/bullying-prevention/
Kidpower
(800) 467-6997
safety@kidpower.org
https://www.kidpower.org/bullying/
Santa Clara
Violence Prevention Program
1400 Parkmoor Avenue, Suite 120 B
San Jose, CA 95126
Phone: (408) 793-2700
Fax: (408) 793-2731
https://www.sccgov.org/sites/phd/Pages/phd.aspx
YMCA Anti-Bullying Resources
Project Cornerstone
80 Saratoga Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95051
Phone: 408-351-6482
http://www.projectcornerstone.org/html/ideasresources.html
StopBullying.gov
https://www.stopbullying.gov/
The School Bully Can Take A Toll On Your Child's Mental Health:
http://santaclara.networkofcare.org/veterans/library/article.aspx?id=545
Social Media Cyber-bullying: Online Safety and Security Tips for Children, Teens and Young Adults:
https://www.cctvcameraworld.com/social-media-cyber-bullying-child-teen-safety-security-tips.html
EMQ Child/Adolescent Mobile Crisis Program
24- hour: 408-379-9085 1-877-412-7474
24-hour, mobile crisis intervention service for Santa Clara Country children and adolescents under age 18 in acute psychological crisis. It provides multilingual (Spanish, Vietnamese, Hindi, Farsi, French, Telegu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, American Sign Language, Hebrew, and German), community-based intervention, evaluation, and links children and families with other community agencies for long term care and assistance.
Contact Cares Teen Crisis Line
408-850-6140
Bill Willson Center's health, relationship, crisis, and information referral line for teens and young adults. This is a dispatch service that connects the caller directly to needed services, including emergency treatment and transitional housing.
24 hour Teen Hotline*
650-579-0353
National Youth Crisis Hotline
800-448-3000
Sonoma
The National School Safety Center
805 373 9977
info@schoolsafety.us
http://www.schoolsafety.us/
Social Advocates for Youth
24 hour emergency hotline : (888) 729-0012
Phone: (707) 544-3299
2447 Summerfield Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95405
https://www.saysc.org/counseling/
National Youth Crisis Hotline
(800) 442-HOPE (4673)
Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit
800-746-8181
