SOCIETY

Teacher launched a GoFundMe campaign to give every child at her school a bike

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher's GoFundMe campaign brought her students nothing but joy. (GoFudMe)

When first-grade teacher Katie Blomquist realized that one of her students had never owned a bike she decided to start a campaign to give every student at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina a brand-new bike.

"I chose a bike because a bike represents so many things, the main being joy," Blomquist told ABC.

Within seven months she was able to raise more than $80,000 for bikes, helmets and locks for 650 students at the South Carolina school.

Seeing the sense of joy that her students had in receiving their bikes inspired Blomquist to create a nonprofit organization that aims to help spread joy to other kids across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteacherfeel gooddonationscharity
Load Comments
SOCIETY
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
Tips on how to compost in any environment
Woman captures snake with pillowcase
These images of little Wonder Women define girl power
More Society
Top Stories
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
Texting woman seriously hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
Celebrities react to Comey's testimony
Arraignment postponed for Ghost Ship warehouse founder
Show More
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
SF lawmakers discusses closing parts of the Great Highway
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Phil Collins hospitalized after gashing head in hotel room fall
Medical marijuana dispensary selling pot pizza
More News
Top Video
Big screens at Bay Area bars turn on Comey hearing
1 fatally shot, 1 critically injured outside Sunnyvale strip mall
Warriors on brink of making NBA Finals history after thrilling Game 3 win
'Little pooch' scares away would-be burglar
More Video