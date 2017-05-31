SOCIETY

Google releases list of America's most misspelled words

Google releases list of America's most misspelled words. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May, 30, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
From supercalifragilisticexpialidocious to pneumonia, there's a spelling - or misspelling - crisis apparently sweeping the nation.

Google would know because that's where most people turn when their initial suggestion is beyond help from autocorrect.

And so, in honor of National Spelling Week, Google has mapped America's most misspelled words.

In case you're wondering what your neighbors are struggling with, in Pennsylvania sauerkraut seems to be stumping people.

And with BBQ season in full swing...this is a good one to master.

In Delaware, a lot of folks get tripped up on hallelujah - particularly the placement of that pesky "j."

And in New Jersey: Twelve.

What words give you a rough time trying to spell?

