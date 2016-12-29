HOODLINE

Great Polar Bear plunge tops weekend events in San Francisco
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website- to bring you what's new and happening this weekend in San Francisco.

Great Polar Bear Plunge

Plenty of people are ready to be done with 2016, we say out with the old and in with the new.

In this case, out with the clothes and into the ice cold water.

The annual great polar bear plunge is this Sunday at Ocean Beach.

It's double trouble this year - they are combining efforts with the World Naked Bike Ride.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Great Highway and Lincoln way. Hop on your bike then jump into the ocean.

Clothing optional at your own risk - a towel sounds like a good idea.

Polar Bear Skate

Clothing optional at your own risk - a towel sounds like a good idea.

And from ice cold water to simply ice, shed off a few layers here, too.

Freezing your tail off in a swimsuit is apparently the thing to do to ring in the new year.

The annual polar bear skate is happening at Union Square at 2 p.m. Sunday, costumes are also encouraged.

"We have prizes so first place wins a suite at the Clift, a hundred dollars to John's Grill and a hundred dollar Macy's gift card," said Erin Finnegan of the Union Square Ice Rink. "And then second prize gets Sugar Bowl tickets, so it's a good incentive to get dressed up and come out."

Plus, Union Square has lots of shops around, just in case you do need a coat, right?

Winter Nights Holiday Bazaar

Also nearby the Westfield Mall, where the winter nights holidays bazaar continues - more than twenty local artists are showcasing their products under the dome with the beautiful Christmas tree.

It runs through Jan. 7, so still plenty of time to buy some unique items 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

From braving the cold to braving the crowds, there's plenty to do this weekend.
