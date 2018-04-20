SOCIETY

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Future king and queen, George, Duke of York, and Elizabeth, Duchess of York, holding their first child, future Monarch Princess Elizabeth at her christening ceremony in May 1926. (Central Press/Getty Images)</span></div>
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.

Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.

PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyqueen elizabethroyalsroyal familybuzzworthydistractionwatercoolerphotosu.s. & worldThis Day In History
Related
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
SOCIETY
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Preps are underway for a Bay Area first known as 'Canna-Crawl'
Save the Redwoods League president discusses SF Earth Day event
Barbara Bush remembered, celebrated in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
A guide to student walkouts
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
SJSU students propose homeless encampment on campus
E.coli outbreak is growing
Show More
Preps are underway for a Bay Area first known as 'Canna-Crawl'
Golden State Warriors widen series lead on Spurs to 3-0
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
At Shell Eco-Marathon, victory is measured in miles per gallon
Backlash over ADL's participation in Starbucks anti-bias training
More News