SEPTEMBER 11

Healing Ink Project covers September 11th scars with works of art

EMBED </>More Videos

Survivors and first responders of 9/11 are working to heal their physical and emotional scars in a unique way -- with a tattoo.

By
NEW YORK --
It's been almost 16 years since the September 11th terror attacks, but for so many the pain is still fresh.

Now, survivors and first responders of that fateful day are working to heal their physical and emotional scars in a unique way -- with a tattoo "Without ever saying a word to anyone, just by showing this," survivor Thomas Canavan said. "Being at a pool, they come up they're going to know. And they're going to think of 9/11, and it will stay in their conscience."

RELATED: San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Canavan is one of only 19 people who survived being buried under the rubble of the Twin Towers on 9/11. And having lived through and with that trauma, he sees a tattoo as one way to ensure that the rest of the world never forgets.

"Like the tattoo says, he's a survivor," artist Zero said." He endured something that most of us will probably never see."

PHOTOS: The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center


It's all part of the Healing Ink Project, a group of the city's most famous tattoo artists covering the scars of 9/11 survivors and first responders with beautiful works of art.

"Helping them to reclaim their body and see themselves the way they want to be perceived, and not with marking of that tragic event," Artist 4 Israel's Craig Dershowitz said.
Healing Ink was first introduced to terror survivors in Israel, and it is now soothing lingering wounds here as well.

Gary Smiley was an FDNY paramedic critically injured in the collapse of the North Tower. His new tattoo is in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who died that day.

"My saying and the FDNY motto," he said of his new tattoo. "If you talk about the memory of those that we lost, their memories never die."

It is perhaps a tangible reminder of not only pain, but perseverance.

"I know tattoos heal people because I've seen it happen," artist Virginia Elwood said. "They healed me, so I know it will work."

Click here for more stories on the anniversary of 9/11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytattooseptember 11september 11thartfamilyu.s. & worldNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SEPTEMBER 11
President Trump leads moment of silence to mark 9/11 anniversary
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
US commemorates 9/11; thousands gather at ground zero
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
More september 11
SOCIETY
Photos: Up close look at the WTC's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'
Florida sheriff: Do not shoot at hurricane
What Really Matters: Hurricane Irma will damage Florida and hurt Texas in a different way
Grateful Dead legend Phil Lesh volunteers at SF Marin Food Bank
More Society
Top Stories
California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA
Crews working to restore power to South Bay residents after wind storm
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Golden Gate Park meadow to be named after Robin Williams
Police share picture of alleged Hurricane Irma looters in jail
Video shows U.C. Berkeley cop confiscating vendor's cash
5 dead, millions without power as Irma hits Florida
Sausalito, Bridge District agree on new ferry dock plan
Show More
Gusty winds knock down trees, power lines in South Bay
Nordstrom opening new store with no inventory in LA
Couple braves Irma to care for dolphins
President Trump leads moment of silence to mark 9/11 anniversary
US commemorates 9/11; thousands gather at ground zero
More News
Top Video
California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Crews working to restore power to South Bay residents after wind storm
VIDEO: A look at the aftermath from Hurricane Irma
More Video