Royal wedding 2018: In lieu of gifts, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ask for donations to one of seven charities

Here are the details we know so far about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP|Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

The latest royal announcement out of Kensington Palace: Don't send gifts.

Instead, Prince Harry and royal-to-be Meghan Markle have asked for donations to charities near and dear to their hearts. The couple, who will wed May 19 in Windsor, have chosen seven organizations.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit," reads an announcement from Kensington Palace.

Here's a look at each of the charities:

Chiva

Chiva, or Children's HIV Association, supports kids who are growing up with an HIV diagnosis, teaching them and their families to live up to their potential.

Crises

Crises works with those who have recently been homeless, aiming to help individuals rebuild their lives and to eradicate homelessness for good.


Myna Mahila Foundation

The Myna Mahila Foundation employs women from the slums of India to make sanitary pads in an effort to make them more accessible. The foundation is also working to change the taboo around menstruation in parts of the world where girls drop out of school after getting their periods.

"Young girls' potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world," Markle wrote last year about the need for organization's work.

Scotty's Little Soldiers

Scotty's Little Soldiers works to provide support to children whose parents were service members that were killed in action.


Street Games

Street Games works to bring sports to disadvantaged communities.

Surfers Against Sewage

Surfers Against Sewage says it's one of the most active conservation organizations in the United Kingdom. The charity's work includes beach cleanups and educational initiatives to reduce plastic use.


Wilderness Foundation UK

An organization that enables people, especially young people, to take trips to experience nature, in order to inspire them to become passionate about conservation.

