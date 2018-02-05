HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO

Hidden San Francisco: What's beneath those brick circles at intersections?

EMBED </>More Videos

Hidden San Francisco (1 of 6)

Hidden San Francisco: The life-saving secret beneath circles in the road

A potentially life-saving piece of infrastructure lies beneath the brick circles in San Francisco's intersections.

SAN FRANCISCO --
As you travel on the streets of San Francisco, you'll find more than 100 circles of brick embedded in intersections around the city.

It turns out that they aren't simply decorative. In fact, the circles are indicative of something larger hidden beneath the street that could make all the difference if a massive fire were to break out.

Check out the video above to find out what's built beneath the roadway.

Hidden San Francisco is an exclusive ABC7 series uncovering secrets of San Francisco. Click here to watch more stories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhidden san franciscohistoryearthquakefireSan Francisco
HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The stairs that united a neighborhood
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The park with history of protest
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: These shacks beat the tiny house craze
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The rooftop parks you never knew about
More hidden san francisco
SOCIETY
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More Society