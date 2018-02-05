HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO

Hidden San Francisco: The rooftop urban parks you never knew existed

EMBED </>More Videos

Hidden San Francisco (1 of 6)

Hidden San Francisco: The urban parks you never knew existed

There are dozens of small parks hidden around San Francisco, but you'll have to look up to find them.

SAN FRANCISCO --
A city isn't a city without parks, and the Bay Area has plenty of great ones - think Golden Gate Park and Mission Dolores.

But did you know that there are dozens more smaller parks offering a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life? Per a 1985 city plan, there are more than 50 of these tranquil, idyllic spaces all around, but you'll have to look up to find them.

Check out the video above to find out how you can visit the parks.

Hidden San Francisco is an exclusive ABC7 series uncovering secrets of San Francisco. Click here to watch more stories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhidden san franciscooutdoor adventuresparkfun stuffSan Francisco
HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The stairs that united a neighborhood
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: How brick circles could save lives
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: The park with history of protest
SPONSORED: Hidden San Francisco: These shacks beat the tiny house craze
More hidden san francisco
SOCIETY
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More Society