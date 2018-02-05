HIDDEN SAN FRANCISCO

Hidden San Francisco: The community art that united a neighborhood

A 2003 art project united a San Francisco community and left their neighborhood a little brighter.

SAN FRANCISCO --
In 2003, two Golden Gates Heights residents wanted to unite their neighborhood with a community beautification project, so they took to the blank canvas beneath their feet.

Now, an otherwise ordinary staircase near 16th Avenue is decorated with more than 160 colorful mosaics featuring stairs, animals, shells and other figures. Hundreds of residents attended workshops held by two local artists and learned how to craft the colorful mosaics, leaving their mark on the neighborhood they hold so dear.

Check out the video above to see the neighbors' work.

Hidden San Francisco is an exclusive ABC7 series uncovering secrets of San Francisco. Click here to watch more stories.
