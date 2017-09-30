Homebuilder in Wisconsin builds tiny house for Harvey victims

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisconsin --There are no good deeds too small after a disaster, and that includes what Brian Berg wants to do for a family in Houston.
Berg, a native of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, builds houses for a living.
After seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in our area, the 34-year-old decided to build a house for someone in need, WAOW-TV reports.
At 16-feet-long, eight-feet wide, and nearly 14-feet tall, the house is small, but it works with wiring, insulation and cabinets.
Berg said he plans on delivering the home soon, and is hoping to find a family in Houston displaced by the storm who could use a roof over their heads.
