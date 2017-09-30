SOCIETY

Homebuilder in Wisconsin builds tiny house for Harvey victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Brian Berg says this home will hopefully house a family who lost everything during Harvey. (KTRK)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisconsin --
There are no good deeds too small after a disaster, and that includes what Brian Berg wants to do for a family in Houston.

Berg, a native of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, builds houses for a living.

After seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in our area, the 34-year-old decided to build a house for someone in need, WAOW-TV reports.

At 16-feet-long, eight-feet wide, and nearly 14-feet tall, the house is small, but it works with wiring, insulation and cabinets.

Berg said he plans on delivering the home soon, and is hoping to find a family in Houston displaced by the storm who could use a roof over their heads.

Liberty County couple lives in a teeny, tiny house
EMBED More News Videos

Cindy Daniels says there are a lot of benefits to living in a tiny house

VIDEO: Tiny spaces becoming big trend
EMBED More News Videos

These small cool spaces are in Chappell Hill, Texas

8 people live inside Baytown tiny house
EMBED More News Videos

Family of eight lives in a tiny house in Baytown.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhurricane harveystorm damagehomehousingu.s. & worldbuzzworthygood newsHoustonWisconsin
Load Comments
SOCIETY
What Really Matters: Flags, Football, and Freedom
Choose Kindness: The Bay Area is no place for bullies
Choose kindness to help stop bullying
EXCLUSIVE: Little girl in viral video now helping others in SF
More Society
Top Stories
Two killed in wrong-way driving crash on 880, interstate reopens
Giants Pitcher Matt Cain to retire from MLB
SFPD investigating two deaths in the Mission District
Trump slams Puerto Rico mayor, says 'they' want everything 'done for them'
Bruce Maxwell kneels during first national anthem away from Oakland
Herndon Barstow Elem teacher accused of choking children with jump rope
Puerto Rican community comes together to donate goods after hurricanes
Fire incident prompts shelter-in-place order in Redwood City
Show More
Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Bay Area fundraisers hold benefit for Puerto Rico
Verizon donates hundreds of iPads to East San Jose school
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
Larry Beil gets exclusive tour of new Golden State Warriors arena in SF
Growers say high heat may cut in to East Bay pumpkin supplies
More News
Top Video
Two killed in wrong-way driving crash on 880, interstate reopens
Herndon Barstow Elem teacher accused of choking children with jump rope
Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, Bay Area fundraisers hold benefit for Puerto Rico
Verizon donates hundreds of iPads to East San Jose school
More Video