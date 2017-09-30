Homebuilder in Wisconsin builds tiny house for Harvey victims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1270208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cindy Daniels says there are a lot of benefits to living in a tiny house

There are no good deeds too small after a disaster, and that includes what Brian Berg wants to do for a family in Houston.Berg, a native of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, builds houses for a living.After seeing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in our area, the 34-year-old decided to build a house for someone in need,At 16-feet-long, eight-feet wide, and nearly 14-feet tall, the house is small, but it works with wiring, insulation and cabinets.Berg said he plans on delivering the home soon, and is hoping to find a family in Houston displaced by the storm who could use a roof over their heads.