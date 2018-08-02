ACT OF KINDNESS

Homeless man gets job after Florida police officer helps him shave beard

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job! (KABC)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job!

RELATED: Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's job interview

That police officer was caught on camera helping shave the beard of a homeless man named Phil, who wanted to clean up for a job interview at a local McDonald's in Tallahassee, Florida.

Turns out, Phil got the job!

He started work earlier this week.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerhomelessjobsemploymentmcdonald'sact of kindnessfeel goodFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
ACT OF KINDNESS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning shopping cart
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
New York man proposes with a 'corny' message on family farm
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
More Society
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News