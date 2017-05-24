SOCIETY

Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack

A woman places flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

As the world sends its support and assistance after the devastating attack in Manchester, two homeless men are being recognized for their heroic efforts during the tragedy.

Stephen Jones had been sleeping near the arena hosting the Ariana Grande concert where the explosion took place and quickly began helping victims of the attack, according to AFP.


"They needed the help, I'd like to think that someone would come and help me if I needed the help," Jones said. "It had to be done, you had to help, if I didn't help I wouldn't be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that."

Chris Parker, 33, was another one of the people who sprung into action and helped victims of the attack who helped victims.

Crowdfunding pages were set up to honor both men for their courageous efforts. A GoFundMe page has already raised over 35,100 pounds (roughly just over $45,000) for Parker. A JustGiving page has raised over 36,000 pounds (about $47,000) for Jones.

"Just because I'm homeless it doesn't mean that I haven't got a heart," Jones said.
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanmanchester explosionu.s. & worldhomeless
Load Comments
SOCIETY
ABC7 celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2017
Man fails when trying to backflip at graduation
VIDEO: Adorable baby rhino enjoys getting his nose scrubbed
Amsterdam rainbow dress displayed at SF City Hall
More Society
Top Stories
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco
Passengers arrive at SFO after plane evacuation at NJ airport
SoCal mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
Serena Williams accepts position on SurveyMonkey board
Dublin Unified school board rejects proposal to build school near jail
Show More
Police arrest 5th suspect in deadly Manchester Arena attack
'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet
Police looking at 'network' in Manchester attack, 5th person arrested
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Mom, daughter hit by shrapnel after leaving Manchester Arena
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos