POWERBALL

Massachusetts hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize

EMBED </>More Videos

A Massachusetts hospital worker has claimed the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, and says she always thought winning the lottery was "a pipe dream." (KGO)

MASSACHUSETTS --
A Massachusetts hospital worker has claimed the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, and says she always thought winning the lottery was "a pipe dream."

Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, says she was leaving work at night with a Chicopee firefighter, and they were discussing Powerball.

RELATED: Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket

That's when she realized she won. She says he followed her home to make sure she got there safely.

Wanczyk says the first thing she wants to do is sit back and relax. She says she has called work to let them know she won't be back.

VIDEO: Bay Area woman's 2002 lottery press conference may be best ever

Wanczyk has two adult children, a daughter and a son.

Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.

It's the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Click here for more stories and video about the lottery.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypowerballlotteryu.s. & worldmoneyentertainmentgamblingMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Winner comes forward for $758.7 million Powerball jackpot
POWERBALL
Winner comes forward for $758.7 million Powerball jackpot
Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket
Numbers drawn in second biggest Powerball jackpot ever!
Emeryville Powerball players hope for big $700 million win
More powerball
SOCIETY
Couple says image of Jesus spotted in baby's sonogram
Nanny job site listing offers $128K, world travel
Winner comes forward for $758.7 million Powerball jackpot
Powerball is largest ever single winning ticket
More Society
Top Stories
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Trump retweets meme of his blocking Obama, labeled the 'best eclipse ever'
103-year-old woman becomes US citizen in Calif.
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
Winner comes forward for $758.7 million Powerball jackpot
Show More
Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
Goats help expose century-old scenic garden walks in SF
Patriot Prayer leader, politicians weigh in on San Francisco rally
SJ city councilman considers removing Columbus statue
More News
Top Video
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
103-year-old woman becomes US citizen in Calif.
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
More Video