Houston flood shelter comes together to celebrate child's birthday

Hurricane Harvey evacuees made sure that a little boy's birthday was one to remember, for all the right reasons.

DEER PARK, Texas --
Little Anthony's birthday was Tuesday, and the strangers around him in a Deer Park shelter made sure to celebrate.

The evacuees and volunteers put together a birthday party for Anthony - complete with cake and presents. And all of the children at the shelter were invited.

