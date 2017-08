Hurricane Harvey evacuees made sure that a little boy's birthday was one to remember, for all the right reasons.Little Anthony's birthday was Tuesday, and the strangers around him in a Deer Park shelter made sure to celebrate.The evacuees and volunteers put together a birthday party for Anthony - complete with cake and presents. And all of the children at the shelter were invited.Text the wordtoto make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.