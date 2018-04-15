  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving

EMBED </>More Videos

Former first lady Barbara Bush has touched a lot of lives, including that of Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Barbara Bush has touched a lot of lives through her charitable works over the years and inspired others.

That includes Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who, like so many many others, heard today that the former first lady was released from Methodist Hospital following a heart ailment, opting to forego further treatment and return home to receive comfort care.

"An incredible lady," McInvale said, "and an incredible family." The owner of Houston's Gallery Furniture has known the Bushes for more than 20 years.

"She is gracious, and interested in everyone," he said Sunday. "From the person who serves the dinner, to the most important person in the room, that's the kind of person she is."

Mrs. Bush launched her literacy foundation to help adults with reading skills.

"She helped literally millions of people by doing that," McIngvale said.

In addition, she set aside time each December to read "The Night Before Christmas" to audiences of children. In recent years, Texans star J.J. Watt joined her on the stage and in public service announcements for the literacy foundation.

McIngvale, recognized for his charity work particularly after Hurricane Harvey, called Barbara Bush a force for good.

"I've never said that about anyone before," he said. "She's been an inspiration. Some of the things we have done are modeled off her leadership. She's an incredible person who's led an incredible life, and an incredible life for good."

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymattress mackbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushreadingcharityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More Society
Top Stories
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball'
AccuWeather forecast for Sunday evening
Bay Area political leaders anticipating Comey interview
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Former First Lady Barbara Bush through the years
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Show More
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
49ers' Reuben Foster won't participate in team activities due to legal matters
Gay rights lawyer sets himself on fire in Brooklyn in protest
Berkeley shootings occur minutes apart
CHP officer sees shots fired from passing vehicle in Richmond
More News