ICYMI: Here are some of our favorite moments of the week

In case you missed it -- here are some of our favorite moments of the week, and none of them have anything to do with politics or protests.

First...these goats! They have one job: Clear the brush. What they've uncovered in the process of doing that job, is historic San Francisco nostalgia. Click here to read the full story.
The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy is taking a different approach to renovating Black Point in San Francisco's Fort Mason and they're uncovering some treasures in the process. The cleanup involves goats chomping their way through overgrown grasses and brush.


ABC7 News reporter, Wayne Freedman, goes back to Napa three years after that 6.0 earthquake. If ever you needed to be reminded that Bay Area people are a resilient bunch, this will do the trick. We love the meaning behind one scare the townspeople purposely left behind. Get the full story here.
Napa's 6.0 earthquake rocked the city -- and the images that have survived are freeze frames of a community's trauma -- three years to the day.



This guy! He dressed up like the sun to help teach kids at Richmond's Mira Vista K-8 School about the total solar eclipse. The universe was certainly on his side at just the right moment. Heart eclipsed. Click here for the full story.
Gabriel Chilcott adjusted his bright yellow sun costume as he prepared to greet hundreds of school children for the first total eclipse of the sun in decades.



Katie Sowers. The first female on the 49ers coaching staff - ever! She's also the first openly LGBT coach in the NFL. Coach Sowers will work mostly with the wide receivers. And seriously, we wouldn't mess with her. Just look at her resume. Read more about her here.
Katie Sowers, 31, had just finished a summer internship with the 49ers when coach Kyle Shanahan offered her a full-time assistant coaching gig with the team. She is the first female on the coaching staff in 49ers history.


What's better than seeing ABC7 Reporter Matt Keller on a bicycle? How about hundreds of kids in San Jose getting free bikes from the San Jose sharks! You still need to see Matt on that little tiny bike, though. Really! More on this here.
Players for the San Jose Sharks and over 100 volunteers are busy putting together hundreds of bicycles for local children.



There's always good news where you live. We're happy to serve it up to you. And, if you want to keep the happy and peaceful thoughts going, this will help.
As the Bay Area braces for several politically-charged events, people are coming together to promote peace in creative ways.

