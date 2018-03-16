  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIETY

ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments. (KGO-TV/Wayne Freedman)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Coach Kerr speaks up! This is not your traditional town hall meeting and the Warriors' Steve Kerr is not your typical NBA coach. Watch what he says to those who tell him to stop talking about human rights, and to stick with basketball instead.

That time ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman, set out on the streets of San Francisco with a still camera during the student walkout on March 14. Wayne's passion for photography and storytelling come together in one powerful photo essay.

These women! Imagine the best of the best in sports gathering in one place. It happened! Want to empower girls and women who love sports? Share this message with them.

All hail this Supermom! Petty Officer 1st Class Krystyna Duffy did something few women have done. She was awarded the rank of surfman. It's a huge deal. Oh, and she started training for it while she was eight months pregnant.

Finally, Hope Rises. The unlikely friendship, works of art, and hope rising out of the North Bay fires.

Written by Candace Hirleman
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywhere you liveGolden State Warriorssteve kerrgun violenceprotesthigh schoolstudentsabc7 originalswomen athletesNorth Bay FiresbuzzworthySan FranciscoSan JoseOaklandNewark
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors' Steve Kerr and Congressman Ro Khanna join forces to talk gun control
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
Trailblazers in women's sports speak in San Jose
Coast Guard supermom becomes surfman
Finding hope through poetry after North Bay firestorm
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video