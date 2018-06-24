SF PRIDE

'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at San Francisco Pride

The rainbow colors were on full display at this year's pride festivities. An estimated one million people showed up to the parade and festival, some of whom had huge emotional moments at the festival. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a party atmosphere where people could celebrate how uniquely different they are.

"It's about being proud of who you are," said attendee Caitladee.

"More people this year, I think than I've seen in the last few years I've been here for sure," said parade attendee Ana Brandi.

Whether you're part of the LGBTQ community or an ally, pride is for everyone.

"I have a gay brother, a gay aunt. They're no different than anyone else," said Allissa Springs of Salinas. "So I'm just here to support everyone else in this community."

And even those who are not out to their parents somehow found the courage when the camera was rolling.

"I've just been afraid of not being fully accepted," cried Jazmyn McKineey of Fairfield. "But I don't care anymore. I know she'll love me. it just took a while to get over my fear."

It was a proud, yet scary moment for McKineey, who had friends, even strangers at her side for support. "My heart is pounding so much you guys but I'm so happy I just did this. Thank you."

That beautiful moment captures what pride is all about. But with a festival of such size comes the potential for problems.

A huge crowd is marching in San Francisco's Pride Parade.



A fight broke out between a half dozen people in Civic Center Plaza, police eventually came to break it up. And then a reported stabbing happened not too far from the fight. It led cops to close off Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street.

"Unfortunately, there's nothing we can do as a community to resolve situations like that besides having more police enforcement," said Jesus Walker.

Despite these incidents, organizers say this year's pride was a success.

For more stories, photos, video and information on Pride celebrations in the Bay Area, visit this page.
