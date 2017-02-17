A Houston-area iFLY instructor single-handedly saved a young boy as tumbled off of a counter.Jesse Leos was getting people ready to go into a wind tunnel at the iFLY in Memorial on Wednesday night when he saw the boy start to fall.In a flash, Leos caught the boy, who was not injured."Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a kid start to fall off the counter. It all happened really quickly, and the next thing I know, I'm holding the kid in my arms and the dad and I are looking at each other," Leos recalled."It ended well, so I took time to flex and pose for the camera a little bit, make my buddies laugh," he quipped.Leos posted the video to Facebook, where it has since gone viral. He called his newfound internet fame "bizarre and weird."iFLY released the following statement to ABC13 about the incident: "We are proud of our instructors and their quick thinking in all situations. As it relates to this incident, we are grateful that everyone is safe. Safety is paramount at iFLY."