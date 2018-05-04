It's show time: 4 stage productions coming to Burbank this month

Enter the asylum

Laugh at someone else's tragedy

Get lost in a wacky teen dream

Discover what it means to be real

Love a good stage show? Then you won't want to miss the many productions debuting at theatrical venues across Burbank this month.From immersive retellings of your favorite classics to a hilariously tragic one-man show, here's four worth checking out.Check yourself into a mental institution with the infamous Randle Patrick McMurphy through Six01 Studio's immersive production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Thirty minutes before the show, you'll explore the asylum's many wards and interact with the characters. Then, commit yourself as an "acute patient" to take part on stage, or check-in as a "chronic patient" to quietly view from the audience.Friday 5/11, Saturday 5/12, Friday 5/18, Saturday 5/19, Thursday 5/24, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday 5/13 and Sunday 5/20, 7-10 p.m.Six01 Studio, 630 S. Flower St.$60 for acute experience, $45 for chronic patientsCatch the hit New York show "My Son the Waiter ... A Jewish Tragedy" at The Colony Theatre. You'll laugh until you cry at, or with, actor-comedian Brad Zimmerman as he shares how he made it as an artist -- after "temporarily" waiting tables for 29 years in New York.Weekends from Thursday 5/10 through Saturday 5/26, showtimes varyThe Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St.$39Join young actors from John Burroughs High School for a hilarious retelling of Shakespeare's classic comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream." This high-octane staging takes place on the beaches and boardwalks of modern day California while centering on the state governor's impending marriage. There will be high school love affairs, fairies who like to party, beauticians preparing for their upcoming play, multiple weddings, an iPhone-obsessed wood sprite and so much more.Friday 5/11 and Saturday 5/12, 7 p.m.; Sunday 5/13, 2 p.m.John Burroughs High School Auditorium, 1920 W. Clark Ave.$10 for students, seniors and faculty members; $15 for general admissionFrom Saturday, May 12, through Wednesday, May 16, Rogue Artists Ensemble is offering previews of its new show "Wood Boy Dog Fish." This fresh take on "The Adventures of Pinocchio" employs masks, highly expressive physical performance, interactive sets, puppetry, dance, projected media, sophisticated special effects and illusions -- including 3D enhancement -- to transport audiences into an old carnival ride. Expect the cricket to die, a legendary sea creature to prey on your greatest fears, a poltergeist to haunt everyone and a little wooden puppet to discover what it means to be real.Preview shows run Saturday 5/12, 8 p.m.;Sunday 5/13, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.;Wednesday 5/16, 8 p.m. Regular shows are staged from Friday 5/18 to Sunday 6/24, showtimes varyGarry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive$65