Houston Rockets point guard James Harden appeared with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Monday to announce he is donating $1 million to Harvey relief efforts.
"I'm here for the city, I'm with the mayor, and we're here to make it stronger." @jharden13 donates 1 million dollars to Houston. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3UtihDJNn7— Rudy Villarreal (@ravillarreal13) September 2, 2017
Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, announced Friday that his foundation is pledging $36 million for Harvey relief efforts. The donation by the Houston native is the largest contribution so far.
According to a statement from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, the street in Houston where the tech billionaire grew up is under water. Dell Technologies is based in Round Rock, near Austin.
"This is going to be a major effort to rebuild Texas," Michael Dell said on "Good Morning America."
Beyonce posted a photo showing her love and support.
Singer Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram, "Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!"
The Houston Rockets announced that owner Leslie Alexander would be donating $4 million to relief efforts.
Statement from Leslie Alexander and the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/yHTO996txN— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017
Texans star JJ Watt spoke about how hard it was to be on the road away from his city during the devastation and asked fans to donate to relief efforts. His team also announced a big donation.
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."
Country music singer Chris Young donated $100,000 to the city where he has a home.
Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura also announced that they are donating to relief efforts.
Statement from fmr Pres George W Bush on TX/Harvey - calls for donations to @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS @TeamRubicon pic.twitter.com/9aw9fwQ7MD— Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 28, 2017
St. Louis Cardinals player and longtime Houstonian Matt Carpenter pledged to donate.
From now till the rest of the season we will donate 10,000 dollars for every Homerun I hit to help aid the relief efforts in Houston— Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 28, 2017
Here are more celebrity reactions from well-known Houstonians.
Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. 🚨#Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 27, 2017
To Houston from @GreysABC ❤️Help here: https://t.co/wvo2wfFoxq pic.twitter.com/cbMpk8I01r— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 28, 2017
Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen released the following statement after social media backlash:
"We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives."
Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017
Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO— James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017
This is beyond devastating 💔truly heartbroken for my home town. #staystrong #deepintheheart 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2BQUMpGQS3— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) August 28, 2017
My thoughts are with the people of Houston today. Wishing everyone wellness and safety. Stay safe and stay strong Houston.— Yao Ming (@YaoMing) August 30, 2017