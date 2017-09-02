HURRICANE HARVEY

Rockets' James Harden donates $1M to Harvey relief

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce, more celebs send their thoughts to Houston (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports)

HOUSTON --
As historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, celebrities who have called Houston home took to social media to send love to H-Town.

Houston Rockets point guard James Harden appeared with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Monday to announce he is donating $1 million to Harvey relief efforts.



Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, announced Friday that his foundation is pledging $36 million for Harvey relief efforts. The donation by the Houston native is the largest contribution so far.

According to a statement from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, the street in Houston where the tech billionaire grew up is under water. Dell Technologies is based in Round Rock, near Austin.

"This is going to be a major effort to rebuild Texas," Michael Dell said on "Good Morning America."

Michael Dell opens Dell World 2015 on Wednesday, October 21, 2015, in Austin, TX.



Beyonce posted a photo showing her love and support.


Singer Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram, "Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!"

The Houston Rockets announced that owner Leslie Alexander would be donating $4 million to relief efforts.

RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

Texans star JJ Watt spoke about how hard it was to be on the road away from his city during the devastation and asked fans to donate to relief efforts. His team also announced a big donation.



"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."

RELATED: Houston Texans react to Harvey, pledge funds

Country music singer Chris Young donated $100,000 to the city where he has a home.

RELATED: Country music stars donate to relief efforts

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura also announced that they are donating to relief efforts.


St. Louis Cardinals player and longtime Houstonian Matt Carpenter pledged to donate.


Here are more celebrity reactions from well-known Houstonians.


Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen released the following statement after social media backlash:

"We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhurricanedonationsmusiccelebrityhurricane harveyhouston floodjj wattsocial media
Load Comments
Related
Taylor Swift donates to Houston Food Bank
JJ Watt raises over $10 million for Houston victims
Country music stars help Hurricane Harvey victims
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
President, first lady return to Harvey flood areas
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
$15K raised for Jeff Lindner's vacation, but he can't accept it
Taylor Swift donates to Houston Food Bank
More hurricane harvey
SOCIETY
Taylor Swift donates to Houston Food Bank
92-year-old evacuee thankful for 'magnificent' rescuers
7 on Your Side: How to make sure your donations reach the right place
EXCLUSIVE: Daycare shoos children away from human waste in SF park
More Society
Top Stories
DANGEROUS HEAT: ABC7 News forecast for Saturday
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Sunday
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
President, first lady return to Harvey flood areas
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
Caltrans removing piers from old Bay Bridge
La Tuna Fire grows to 5,000 acres, 10 percent containment
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
Show More
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Trump meets with Harvey evacuees and volunteers in Houston
What you need to know about DACA
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
More News
Top Video
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
East Bay high school football games delayed due to extreme heat
More Video