HOUSTON --Texans star JJ Watt and his team watched the storm in Houston play out from afar, and now he's posting an emotional reaction to the devastation.
The team was on the road playing the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. For safety reasons, they flew into Dallas rather than back to Houston.
"It's very difficult," Watt said in the video, "not only because we have family and friends back there -- some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families -- but that's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help."
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
The defensive end also announced that he would be starting a fundraiser to help relief efforts.
RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."
Watt's fundraiser raised more than $100,000 in less than an hour.