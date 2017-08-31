"I'm going to leave the link open," Watt said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "We are going to see how high we can get it. I can't say 'thank you' enough."
$10 MILLION!!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017
Absolutely incredible.
The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/0H8jHcZCQc
The Texans were on the road playing the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. For safety reasons, they flew into Dallas rather than back to Houston.
"It's very difficult," Texans star defensive end JJ Watt said in an emotional video on Sunday, "not only because we have family and friends back there -- some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families -- but that's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help."
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
The team announced on Twitter on Monday they donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL also donated $1 million. Brian Cushing pledged $50,000 to USO Houston to provide support for our military members and first responders.
Mr. McNair and the #Texans are pledging $1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/emzPzGdnr7— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
Other players and coach Bill O'Brien have spoken about how tough it is to be far from their loved ones.
Tom Savage: "It's just devastating... Houston is a very resilient city. We all wish we could be there to help."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
Johnathan Joseph: "It's like a punch in the gut. You want to be back there for your family and for your city."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
O'Brien: "If we can go out there, win some football games, maybe that lifts some people's spirits as they recover from this tough disaster."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 28, 2017
Join the NFL and help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief— Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) August 28, 2017