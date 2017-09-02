HURRICANE HARVEY

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts surpass $17 million

Texans' JJ Watt posts emotional reaction to Hurricane Harvey, announces fundraiser. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
The Hurricane Harvey fundraising effort led by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt surpassed $17 million on Saturday, according the crowdfunding site that is taking the donations.

"I'm going to leave the link open," Watt said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "We are going to see how high we can get it. I can't say 'thank you' enough."


The Texans were on the road playing the New Orleans Saints last Saturday during the storm. For safety reasons, they flew into Dallas rather than back to Houston.

"It's very difficult," Texans star defensive end JJ Watt said in an emotional video last Sunday, "Not only because we have family and friends back there -- some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families -- but that's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help."



The team announced on Twitter on Monday they donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL also donated $1 million. Brian Cushing pledged $50,000 to USO Houston to provide support for our military members and first responders.


RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
