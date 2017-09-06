HURRICANE HARVEY

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts surpass $26 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans' JJ Watt posts emotional reaction to Hurricane Harvey, announces fundraiser. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
The Hurricane Harvey fundraising effort led by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt surpassed $26 million after a $5 million donation from HEB.

"I'm going to leave the link open," Watt said in a video posted to Twitter last Thursday. "We are going to see how high we can get it. I can't say 'thank you' enough."


The Texans were on the road playing the New Orleans Saints last Saturday during the storm. For safety reasons, they flew into Dallas rather than back to Houston.

"It's very difficult," Texans star defensive end JJ Watt said in an emotional video last Sunday, "Not only because we have family and friends back there -- some guys have young kids, some guys have wives and families -- but that's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help."



The team announced on Twitter on Aug. 28 they donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The NFL also donated $1 million. Brian Cushing pledged $50,000 to USO Houston to provide support for our military members and first responders.


RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhurricanedonationsmusiccelebrityfeel goodhurricane harveyhouston floodjj watthouston strong
Load Comments
Related
Country music stars help Hurricane Harvey victims
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
HURRICANE HARVEY
HPD lieutenant marries couple following Harvey catastrophe
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean Islands as Category 5 storm
SJ updates disaster plan as hurricanes unfold in Texas, Florida
The faces of those we lost during Harvey
More hurricane harvey
SOCIETY
Veterans fight to save Marin County's only VFW hall
Mom recreates viral photo shoot with babies as Disney princesses
Under Armour giving uniforms to Texas high school team
Bay Area firefighters receive hero's welcome after helping with Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean Islands as Category 5 storm
Democratic leaders call for House, Senate to vote on Dream Act
San Jose police investigate homicide, no arrests made
Tiger killed after running loose in Georgia neighborhood
HPD lieutenant marries couple following Harvey catastrophe
Death penalty possible for man who thought he killed wife after taking cold meds
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Southern California freeway to be named for Obama
Show More
SJ updates disaster plan as hurricanes unfold in Texas, Florida
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
VIDEO: Armed robbery at Bay Area Target caught on camera
The faces of those we lost during Harvey
Body of baby found after being snatched by floodwaters
More News
Top Video
Democratic leaders call for House, Senate to vote on Dream Act
HPD lieutenant marries couple following Harvey catastrophe
Southern California freeway to be named for Obama
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
More Video