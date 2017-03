Justice Sotomayor tells students ," the more you know the further you get in life." #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/bikKXXMlEC — Lonni Rivera (@lonnirivera) March 10, 2017

First it was Berkeley, Friday it was Stanford.Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor offered Stanford students insight about life and her job with the highest court in the land.ABC7 Reporter Lonni Rivera was there to hear her story.Click the video viewer above to see Lonni's full report.