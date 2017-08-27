Singer Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram, "Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!"
Texans star JJ Watt spoke about how hard it was to be on the road away from his city during the devastation and asked fans to donate to relief efforts.
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl
"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."
Country music singer Chris Young donated $100,000.
Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017
Former President Obama tweeted that helping each other out is "what we do as Americans."
Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one way you can help now. https://t.co/iGfE8rAoAu— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2017
Here are more celebrity reactions:
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017
Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. 🚨#Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 27, 2017
My hometown Houston— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 27, 2017
God Speed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nH4aH9rsHH
Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO— James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017
August 26, 2017
To everyone in Texas. Please be careful and heed advisories. As a South Floridian, I know the power of these storms all too well. #Harvey— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 25, 2017
If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017
Praying for everyone in #HurricaneHarveys path. Be safe everyone!— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 25, 2017
Texas, you are in my prayers. #Harvey— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 25, 2017