Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. Iā€™m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one way you can help now. https://t.co/iGfE8rAoAu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. šŸšØ#Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 27, 2017

My hometown Houston

God Speed šŸ™šŸ½ pic.twitter.com/nH4aH9rsHH — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 27, 2017

Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. šŸ™šŸ¾ #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017

To everyone in Texas. Please be careful and heed advisories. As a South Floridian, I know the power of these storms all too well. #Harvey — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 25, 2017

If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017

Praying for everyone in #HurricaneHarveys path. Be safe everyone! — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 25, 2017

Texas, you are in my prayers. #Harvey — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 25, 2017

As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, celebrities, especially those with Houston ties, took to social media to say that they are thinking of Houston and everyone affected.Singer Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram, "Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!"Texans star JJ Watt spoke about how hard it was to be on the road away from his city during the devastation and asked fans to donate to relief efforts."Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."Country music singer Chris Young donated $100,000 Former President Obama tweeted that helping each other out is "what we do as Americans."Here are more celebrity reactions: