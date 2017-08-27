HURRICANE HARVEY

'The city that changed my life' Celebs send their thoughts to Houston

(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP|Eric Christian Smith/AP Photo)

HOUSTON --
As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas, celebrities, especially those with Houston ties, took to social media to say that they are thinking of Houston and everyone affected.
Singer Kelly Rowland wrote on Instagram, "Houston has, and always will be the city that changed my LIFE! Everyone please send out prayers for H-Town!"


Texans star JJ Watt spoke about how hard it was to be on the road away from his city during the devastation and asked fans to donate to relief efforts.

RELATED: HOW TO HELP THE VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HARVEY

"Whatever you can donate, please donate to help these people out," he said. "Houston's a great city. We're going to come out of this stronger than ever."

Country music singer Chris Young donated $100,000.


Former President Obama tweeted that helping each other out is "what we do as Americans."


Here are more celebrity reactions:

