Kickball team accused of trying to boot members of public from Dolores Park

A sunny day at San Francisco's Dolores Park brings out sunbathers, jugglers, and their pets. So when sports teams that pay the city money to rent part of the park come in and demand their space, there can be trouble.Thursday, a kickball team with SF Social Sports clashed with some members of the public when they tried to make them move.Connie Chan with the city's recreation and parks department said in a statement, via email:Some people ABC7 News spoke with say the city's reservation system is flawed."The problem that leads to this is that the city doesn't make it clear about what's going on," said one park visitor.Cameron Ladewig says they shouldn't rent out Dolores Park at all. "It's kind of difficult to kind of come in and regulate, 'Hey we've taken up this area, we've paid this amount of money,' when people have already staked their claim here.""If those individuals are nice and understanding, there's more than enough space out here for everyone," said San Francisco resident Shane Barker.