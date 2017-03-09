KNOW AND TELL: Woman performs interpretive dance at city hall meeting

This may be one of the wildest things you'll ever see at a city hall meeting.Sara Juli walked into the room in Portland, Maine and really got things going with her interpretive dance.Look at her go!It's part of the mayor's effort to bring the arts into the chamber. But, here's where things got a little awkward.Juli crawled on top of a man sitting in the front row. Their encounter didn't end here.She says she then ran into the man at Trader Joe's. They both had a good laugh.