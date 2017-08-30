HURRICANE HARVEY

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million to Harvey recovery efforts

Beyonce, more celebs send their thoughts to Houston (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON --
As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate the Houston area, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and other stars are taking to social media to share their love and support.

DiCaprio's charitable foundation pledged $1 million to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund on Wednesday, according to Variety.

Selena Gomez, former President Bill Clinton, Justin Bieber and Oprah also expressed their support, while Sandra Bullock made a big donation.



Earlier in the week Beyonce, arguably the most famous Houston native, posted a photo showing her love and support.

RELATED: HOUSTON NATIVES REACT TO HARVEY

Former President Obama tweeted that helping each other out is "what we do as Americans."


As did former President George H.W. Bush and his wife.


Coldplay and Lady Antebellum sent their regrets after cancelling their Houston shows this weekend.


Many celebrities, like Lady Gaga and Drake, are calling for people to make relief donations.


Kim Kardashian West announced that her family would be donating $500,000.


George Strait, who is from San Antonio, said that he'd had family affected by the storm.


Many more celebs also sent their best to Texas.

