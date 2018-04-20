BARBARA BUSH

George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Mourners line up to pay their respects to the former first lady at St. Martin's Episcopal Church

HOUSTON, Texas --
Thousands of mourners have paid their respects to former first lady Barbara Bush. George H.W. Bush was on hand for a time to personally greet the mourners.

The public viewing takes place from noon to midnight today.

His daughter standing behind him, former President George H.W. Bush sat at the front of the cavernous sanctuary of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. He gazed up at the rose-draped casket holding his wife of 73 years.

After a few moments, an aide came forward to help Bush with his wheelchair, turning it so he faced the rest of the sanctuary. A string of mourners began to approach: adults and children, many of the women wearing his wife's favorite color, blue, and trademark pearls. He offered his hand and smiled as people shook it.

EMBED More News Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush greeting mourners as they pay their respects



By Friday evening, officials said around 2,500 people stopped by to pay their respects to Barbara Bush, wife of the nation's 41st president and mother of the nation's 43rd. Among them was Houston social worker Varney Johnson, who like other mourners said he wanted to honor her work supporting literacy.

"This woman dedicated her life to educating children," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Mourners remember Barbara Bush, Tom Abrahams has more.



Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are among those who have been to St. Martin's Episcopal Church as Mrs. Bush is lying in repose.
EMBED More News Videos

Mourners remember Barbara Bush, Christine Dobbyn has more.



People are commending Bush's dedication to literacy and education as they pay their final respects Friday during a public viewing at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

She and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, had long have worshipped at the church, where mourners lined up hours ahead of the public event.
The planned 12-hour viewing has drawn a steady stream of people who passed through security checks and then boarded buses outside another church a short distance away. They included teachers and social workers commending Bush's dedication to education, along with federal politicians.

Many women are wearing blue, Mrs. Bush's favorite color, and pearls, her go-to neckwear jewelry.

PHOTOS: Wearing #PearlsForBarbara


The silver casket is in the sanctuary behind a velvet rope in the nation's largest Episcopal church.
Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

This Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Social media mourns with heavenly reunion between Barbara Bush, daughter
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Barbara Bush's summer town honors her with garden
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Budding cannabis industry continues to grow in San Jose
Ask Finney: Feeling price gouged, new airline business model
Law enforcement reminds 4/20 celebrators of limits to legalization
Reimagine End of Life sparks conversations about life and death
At least 6 receive medical aid during 4/20 in San Francisco
More Society
Top Stories
At least 6 receive medical aid during 4/20 in San Francisco
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
Reimagine End of Life sparks conversations about life and death
Commuter relief: New lane added on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
North Korea says it will suspend nuclear, missile testing
FAA orders inspections of engines like one in Southwest accident
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Show More
Ask Finney: Feeling price gouged, new airline business model
CDC: Throw away romaine lettuce if you don't know where it came from
Bay Area students hold moment of silence on Columbine anniversary
VIDEO: Monk seal spotted wielding steak knife at beach
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More News