LOST AND FOUND

Lost wallet returned after 65 years in Pennsylvania

A son recovered his late father's wallet after a contractor remodeling their house found it inside a bathroom wall. While there wasn't any money in it, there was something much more valuable -- memories. (KGO-TV)

PENNSYLVANIA (KGO) --
A lost wallet was returned after 65 years. It belonged to Adam Weber's late father Harry.

A contractor renovating their home found it in a bathroom wall. There wasn't any money inside the wallet. Instead, there was something much more valuable.

"The one thing that really hit was the wedding picture because I hadn't seen it in 12 years," said Weber.

The wallet also had his dad's draft card, a pay stub for $151 and a picture of a car his dad always bragged about.

Webber says his dad tiled the bathroom when the home was being built and probably left the wallet behind on accident.
