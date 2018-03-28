ALCOHOL

Louisiana bill proposes lowering drinking age to 19 years old

EMBED </>More Videos

A new proposal in Louisiana could put 19 year olds on Bourbon Street. (KTRK)

A new proposal in Louisiana could put 19-year-olds on Bourbon Street.

The proposal would allow 19 and 20-year-olds to buy alcohol and drink it unsupervised after getting a certificate and parental consent.

VIDEO: How common is binge drinking? 1 in 6 Americans does it weekly, CDC finds

Louisiana State Senator Eric LaFleur said people 19 years old and older would have to learn about alcohol effects and consequences before being certified.

The bill will also make DWI punishments harsher for those with a certificate to drink.

That bill is expected to be heard next Thursday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypoliticsalcoholdrinkingbillsu.s. & worldteenagersteenLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ALCOHOL
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in SJ crash that killed 2
More alcohol
SOCIETY
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school
VIDEO: What is Westboro Baptist Church?
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
More Society
Top Stories
'Fairly well-developed fetus' found along Berkeley shoreline
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
BART police report surge in arrests for 2017
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real
Corey Feldman says he is hospitalized after being stabbed
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Show More
No winner in Mega Millions drawing; lottery jackpot at $502M
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
7 on Your Side tells you how to find out if you're a victim of spoofing
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
More News
Top Video
Top stories update: Wednesday
'Fairly well-developed fetus' found along Berkeley shoreline
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
BART police report surge in arrests for 2017
More Video