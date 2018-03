Lucasfilm annual charity Trivia Night raises $100K, ABC7 wins competition

50+ Teams

7 Rounds

4 Hours

You’re looking at the new Lucas Films Trivia CHAMPIONS!!!!! 🏆 #DisneyIsTheParentCompany#StormScaleTroopers pic.twitter.com/NjrGGRujDi — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 23, 2018

ABC7 News was in the Presidio for the 13th annual Lucasfilm Trivia Night Thursday evening.This year, the event raised just over $100,000 for Tipping Point Community , and the Mental Health Association of SF All participants are Disney employees and ABC7 News sent our own team -- and we won, by one point.