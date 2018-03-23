Lucasfilm annual charity Trivia Night raises $100K, ABC7 wins competition

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 News was in the Presidio for the 13th annual Lucasfilm Trivia Night Thursday evening.
This year, the event raised just over $100,000 for Tipping Point Community, and the Mental Health Association of SF.
All participants are Disney employees and ABC7 News sent our own team -- and we won, by one point.
50+ Teams— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 23, 2018
7 Rounds
4 Hours
You’re looking at the new Lucas Films Trivia CHAMPIONS!!!!! 🏆 #DisneyIsTheParentCompany#StormScaleTroopers pic.twitter.com/NjrGGRujDi
Disney is the parent company of ABC7 and Lucasfilm.