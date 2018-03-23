CHARITY

Lucasfilm annual charity Trivia Night raises $100K, ABC7 wins competition

Some of the brightest minds of the Walt Disney Company teamed up to take part in the annual Trivia Night fundraiser at Lucasfilm. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News was in the Presidio for the 13th annual Lucasfilm Trivia Night Thursday evening.

This year, the event raised just over $100,000 for Tipping Point Community, and the Mental Health Association of SF.

All participants are Disney employees and ABC7 News sent our own team -- and we won, by one point.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7 and Lucasfilm.
