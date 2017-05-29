SOCIETY

Man accidentally buys girlfriend bouquet of purple kale instead of flowers

EMBED </>More Videos

A well-meaning Romeo was hoping to surprise his girlfriend with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but soon learned he bought her a bushel of purple kale instead. (@JayJailyn/Twitter)

HOUSTON, Texas --
This is the Houston love story that is making international news.

A well-meaning Romeo was hoping to surprise his girlfriend with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but soon learned he bought her a bushel of purple kale instead.

Jailyn told the Daily Mail she and her boyfriend Jamarcus have been together for nearly a year.

On Monday, he arrived to Jailyn's house with what he thought was a giant purple flower.

It turns out, it was the leafy cabbage instead.


Jailyn said she and her mom laughed when they realized Jamarcus' mistake, but that hasn't stopped hearts from going aflutter anyway.

People on social media have told Jailyn she's got a good catch, and that this is one of the cutest things they've seen online.
