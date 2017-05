who let john come to graduation pic.twitter.com/T6vvu1ux6c — Mom (@loltitty) May 21, 2017

A young man successfully completed high school but failed to do a backflip at his graduation in Gurnee, Illinois.Tatiana Ramirez captured footage of the backflip at Warren Township's High School graduation. Ramirez's video has been retweeted over 27,000 times.