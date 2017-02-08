EDUCATION

Merriam-Webster Dictionary releases list of new words, phrases

A Merriam-Webster dictionary sits atop their citation files, Dec. 9, 2014 (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has added some new words and phrases for 2017.

This year they added more than 1,000 new words and phrases.

One of the most popular additions is "Throwing shade" which means to publicly criticize or express contempt for someone.

Also added, "Binge-watch" which refers to watching multiple episodes of a show in rapid succession.

"Side-eye" is a sidelong glance expressing disapproval or contempt.

A new language was also added to the list, "Conlang" is an invested language like Klingon.
