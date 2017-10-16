  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
#MeToo trending on social media in wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal

The hashtag #MeToo is trending on social media in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The movement is sweeping Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with stories from anyone who's ever been sexually harassed or assaulted.

It started after actress Alyssa Milano put out a call on Twitter to expose the scale of sexual assault in light of allegations of rape against Harvey Weinstein. She tweeted, "If you've been sexually harassed our assaulted, write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."

Tens of thousands of people have responded, including some celebrities. Actress Debra Messing and Anna Paquin simply wrote, "me too." Actress Rosario Dawson said, "All too pervasive...me too."

All of this comes at the same time that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Weinstein had been thrown out of the organization after an emergency meeting.

Weinstein is only the second member to ever be kicked out of the Academy.

