Mom's back-to-school photo of blended family goes viral

One mom's back-to-school photo of her daughter is generating one particular emotion - appreciation. (Photo courtesy: Jamie Roush/Stardust Studio)

In the coming days and weeks, many parents will be taking their kids back to school, which can bring about a range of emotions.

However, one mom's back-to-school photo of her daughter is generating one particular emotion - appreciation.

A mother named Hayley Booth posted a photo on Facebook of her 4-year-old daughter Rachel walking into school with her, but they aren't the only ones included. The photo also shows the importance of their now extended family, which includes Rachel's father's Caleb, his new wife and Haley's new boyfriend.

Haley posted the picture on Facebook as a way to show that peaceful co-parenting is possible.

However, she didn't expect her post to go viral, but it has been shared nearly 30,000 times so far.

In her post, Haley wrote, "Rachel didn't choose to be born, and she certainly never chose for her parents to get divorced. Why would we make her life any harder by making her choose which set of parents to love?"

Adding: "It takes a village, and I'm beyond thankful for mine."

