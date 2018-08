Mushroom with a view: New public art for the Upper Haight

Initially proposed last year , work is finally underway on converting a former Fotomat kiosk at the corner of Haight and Shrader streets into a giant psychedelic mushroom.The work was commissioned by Rob Schwartz, owner of San Francisco Bicycle Rentals , who plans to use the kiosk for small item sales.Schwartz retained Alex Skelton and Joff Jones , two Bay Area artists who often park a large yellow van on Haight Street that's used as a home base for selling their original artwork.Skelton, who hails from Oregon and is currently based out of Santa Cruz, said working in the Haight--home of psychedelic and pop-art luminaries like R. Crumb--was a dream.He said Schwartz happened across them by chance in the neigbhorhood, and approached them about the job. Although work on the mushroom kiosk is becoming a little more involved than they originally anticipated, it's well on its way to getting wrapped up, said Skelton.