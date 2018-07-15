DISCRIMINATION

Muslim swimmers asked to leave Delaware public pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. --
A municipal swimming pool in Delaware is under scrutiny after Muslim children were asked to stay out of the water because of their clothing.

RELATED: Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon

Tahsiyn Ismaa'eel runs a summer Arabic enrichment program, and sometimes takes campers to the Foster Brown public pool in Wilmington.

For the first time this year, Ismaa'eel says some of her campers have been asked to leave the pool because they were wearing cotton shirts, shorts and headscarves.

RELATED: Video of woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral

Isma'eel tells The News Journal that the rule against wearing cotton in the pools is not published anywhere and is being enforced in a discriminatory way against her kids.

An official in the mayor's office says cotton poses a safety risk because it becomes heavy when wet and because it strains the pool's filtration system.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsmuslimspooldiscriminationu.s. & worldrace relationsracismDelaware
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
DISCRIMINATION
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
South Bay deputy caught up in texting scandal appeals demotion
Boy born without arms not allowed to eat on table at IHOP
More discrimination
SOCIETY
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
What Really Matters: A Day to Make a Difference
More Society
Top Stories
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
Firefighter bitten in face by pit bull after San Leandro fire
Show More
Piscotty homers to keep A's rolling in 6-2 in over Giants
AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy with areas of fog Sunday evening
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200K for space rides
2018 AIDS Walk held in San Francisco
Dog honored at Diamondbacks game after saving owner from snake bite
More News