Mysterious red balloons freak out Pennsylvania town

Red balloons are creeping out a neighborhood (KTRK)

LITITZ, Pennsylvania --
Several members of the police department in Lititz, Pennsylvania, may have been sleeping with one eye open after they were a little bit freaked out by the appearance of red balloons tied to grates around town.

The Lititz Borough Police Department shared photos of the balloons, writing, "we give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again."

The balloons were a nod to horror movie "It," based on the novel by Stephen King, which is being released in theaters this Friday. In the book and movie, the red balloons are linked to evil clown Pennywise.

